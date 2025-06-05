Aerial firefighting companies close to securing needed resources from Department of Defense

A boost from the federal government may be coming soon for aerial firefighters.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A boost from the federal government may be coming soon for aerial firefighters.

Firefighting aircraft play a vital role in tackling wildfires in our state and across the country, but they always need more resources.

New Mexico U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez introduced the Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act of 2025 to strengthen the aerial wildfire suppression fleet in the U.S., which will better equip crews to help battle wildfires year-round across the country.

One of those aerial firefighting companies based here in Albuquerque, 10 Tanker Air Carrier, provide 35% of all retardants that are dropped in the United States.

“We go support the ground troops. Retardant doesn’t put out fires, but it definitely helps knock it down enough where the ground troops can engage,” said 10 Tanker Air Carrier President and CEO, Joel Kerley.

But it becomes a hard mission to accomplish when the aircraft need to be updated or repaired, no direct source to turn to.

“The global sources have dried up. The only ones left in the world that have these replicas of the airplanes are the U.S. Air Force,” said Kerley.

However, in order to gain access to those resources within the Department of Defense, a bill needs to be passed into law at the federal level. The need for these excess planes and parts in the firefighting sector was seen by Congress. The proposed bill passed through both chambers and now sits on President Trump’s desk at the White House.

Kerley explains that the excess parts are no longer needed by the military, so they end up just “sitting at a base.” So, instead of leaving them to rust, the Department of Defense can sell them to government contractors like 10 Tanker.

“We don’t want things for free. We’re able to buy these things. We just needed the access to talk with the DOD directly, to get the parts that we need to keep these running,” Kerley said.

For all aerial firefighting companies, the opportunity to extend the life of their fleets, also means saving more lives on the ground.

“This is a game changer for us. As a company that provides support for the United States mission of aerial firefighting, we now know that we have the parts to keep these airplanes going for the next 10 to 15 years,” said Kerley.

We have not heard whether or not President Trump has signed the bill yet, but once we learn more, we will let you know.