ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A five-vehicle crash left one person dead and five other people injured Sunday night in downtown Albuquerque.

The crash happened at Second and Lomas. One person died at the scene. Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews had to extract another person from their car due to the damage.

The other four people went to the hospital with more minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.