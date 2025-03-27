AFR crews clean up major diesel spill near Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews had to clean up an estimated 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled after a crash near 98th Street and Central.

AFR responded Wednesday around 9 p.m. to a hazardous materials call. One of the engines arrived and confirmed a semi-truck with an “uncontained fuel spill” from the tractor’s tank.

“When responding to these types of events, crews will plug the leak, dam the spill and then apply the Microblaze to the fuel which will break down and digest the hydrocarbons,” a news release stated.

AFR’s Hazmat squads applied the Microblaze and worked the spill. Further details are limited at this time.

