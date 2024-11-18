AFR donates reserve truck to southern New Mexico community

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is continuing to help cleanup efforts after flooding in southern New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is donating a truck from its reserve fleet to help a New Mexico community expand their capabilities.

Last week, we told you about how AFR was sending an extra truck to Roswell to help them as they get back on their feet after flooding devastated the city.

Now, AFR is sending a 2007 Chevrolet 4500 Rescue to the town of Mesilla. The van with an ambulance body will supplement their fleet and enhance the capabilities of their fire department. It’s no sweat for AFR as this vehicle was already in its reserve fleet.

The city held a donation ceremony Monday in Mesilla with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and AFR Chief Emily Jaramillo in attendance.