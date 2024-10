ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are investigating a fire that started Wednesday morning, just south of Tingley Beach.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a wildlife observation pavilion caught fire. AFR crews arrived and contained the fire within 35 minutes. They said they extinguished it before it spread to any nearby trees.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the fire. No further information is available at this time.