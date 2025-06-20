AFR investigators believe Thursday bosque fires were ‘man-made’

Albuquerque Fire Rescue investigators say the fires Thursday in the bosque near Tingley Beach are believed to be man made with multiple origin points.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue investigators believe two Rio Grande bosque fires near Tingley Beach were human-caused Thursday.

AFR units first responded to the fires Thursday at around 1:37 p.m. They found flame lengths between 10 and 15 feet from a fire on the east side of the river and a fire on the west side. They attacked the fires at all angles, including from an APD airboat on the Rio Grande.

By 3:04 p.m., they contained the fire. By 8:49 p.m., they brought it under control. They declared it out 13 minutes later. They estimate the fires burned a total of five acres.

They determined the fire was “man-made… with multiple origin points identified.”

As questions rise about the number of fires in the bosque over the last few days, Lt. Brian Fejer says that all of the starts are unrelated.

“So far, there’s nothing to tie all the fires together other than proximity and time and location. The fires definitely are suspicious in nature. We haven’t had any dry lightning or storms coming through. They do appear to be human set, so that’s what we’re working with now,” said Fejer.

AFR is also reminding people they can’t burn in the bosque. They are also upgrading to Level 2 patrol. They will patrol the areas from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with more resources.

“When we get to Level 2… it’s that same timeframe, we’re just adding more resources to those patrols, so there will be more units out here at once actively patrolling the area,” said Fejer.

If you see any fire activity, be sure to call 911. If you see any encampments or any suspicious, nonemergency activity, call 311 to report it.

This is at least the fourth fire in and around the bosque this week.