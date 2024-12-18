AFR unveils new engine for small outdoor fires

The new engine looks a lot like something we would drive on the road and is claimed to be more efficient and effective than what Albuquerque Fire Rescue already has in their fleet.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is showing off a new fire engine and it looks like something any of us would drive on the road.

It’s a Ford F-350 with a high pressure pump and a 150-gallon water tank. According to AFR, they learned lessons after dealing with a high number of outside fires last year. They say this new engine is faster, more comfortable and cheaper than a brush truck for quick jobs.

According to AFR, crews respond to almost 30 calls every 24 hours this time of the year.