Alamogordo police officer’s murderer gets more prison time

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — The man who shot and killed an Alamogordo police officer, back in 2023, will spend even more time in prison.

A federal judge sentenced Dominic De La O to another eight years in prison for gun charges. He will serve that eight-year sentence after he serves his current state life sentence.

The 27-year-old shot and killed Anthony Ferguson with a sawed-off, unregistered shotgun after leading police on a pursuit that ensued from a traffic stop.

