Alan Shoemaker: Dry week ahead as storm moves out

The winter storm that hit Saturday will leave the state Sunday, with a dry stretch likely to follow this week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As Saturday’s winter storm system makes its way east, snowfall will continue along the slopes of the central mountain chain as well as some rain and snow mix for eastern New Mexico Saturday into Sunday. Lows were 10 to 15 degrees below normal, with a late-season freeze for parts of the Rio Grande valley and eastern plains.

Freeze warnings were in effect for the Albuquerque metro area and some places early Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon the storm will be out of the region with skies clearing and temperatures warming up.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms increase in the middle of the week for areas along the Texas-New Mexico border. The western half of the state will remain mostly dry and clear throughout the period.

Click on the video above for meteorologist Alan Shoemaker’s full forecast.