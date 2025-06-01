Alan Shoemaker: Dust and smoke give way to incoming storms

After a smoggy Saturday, Sunday should clear up before chances for rain increase across the state going into Monday.

Air quality dropped across much of central New Mexico Saturday due to dust and smoke, with some of it kicked up by thunderstorms Friday evening to the south. Expect better air quality Sunday, but some light levels of dust and smoke will remain.

Sunday will be a very warm day with highs in the lower 90s likely in the metro area. Showers and storms will pop up in some areas, especially over the mountains and in southwest New Mexico. There is a small risk for flash flooding over the southwestern counties. There is a small risk for severe storms with large hail and strong winds over northern and northeastern New Mexico.

Monday begins next week and the long-term period with a surge of sub-tropical moisture over New Mexico. Tropical moisture and a weather disturbance could bring more widespread rain Monday as the upper trough crosses northeastward over the four corners region.

Many areas of central, western and northern New Mexico should see beneficial rainfall. The best chance for rain in the Albuquerque metro area could be Monday morning. Most of the showers and storms will end by Monday evening. Southwestern areas of the state may dry out by midday.

Another upper-level disturbance could bring showers and storms later Tuesday evening and night to some areas of New Mexico.