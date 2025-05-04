Alan Shoemaker: Flood watch in effect for eastern New Mexico

Isolated severe storms could lead to flooding east of the mountain ranges Sunday and Monday.

Winds will increase Sunday, but we have a fire weather watch across parts of southwestern New Mexico Sunday afternoon.

Isolated severe storms with large hail and damaging winds will impact portions of eastern New Mexico on Sunday. Another flood watch for flash flooding is in effect for eastern New Mexico, including much of the Sangre de Cristo and northern Sacramento mountains for Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

Another round of strong to severe storms is forecast for Monday afternoon through the evening hours in eastern New Mexico. There will be another round of heavy rainfall across this same region through at least Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be a little cooler later Sunday and early next week.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has your full forecast in the video above.