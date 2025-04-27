Alan Shoemaker: High winds keep red flag warnings in effect

Winds may hit up to 60 mph Sunday as fire conditions remain dangerous throughout New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A minor flash-flooding risk exists in areas that received substantial rain Saturday night. Strong winds and low humidity values will create widespread critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions on Sunday.

Red flag warnings and high wind warnings are in effect for much of New Mexico Sunday. Winds may gust to 60 mph in some areas by afternoon.

Blowing dust, especially in areas that have received little to no precipitation, may cause visibility to drop below a half mile. Scattered showers and high elevation snow favor northern and eastern areas Tuesday onward.

