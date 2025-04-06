Alan Shoemaker: Rapid warming trend will dominate this week

The last blast of winter has moved along and now temperatures are set to quickly rise throughout the week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Milder temperatures are expected Sunday with an isolated snow shower or two across the northern mountain peaks.

A rapid warming trend is expected for next week, outside a brief dip across eastern New Mexico on Thursday due to a weak backdoor front.

Mid to upper 70s will be common across lower elevations come Tuesday with widespread low to mid 80s common later in the work week.

Light winds are generally expected overall with some breezy west winds across the northeast and central highlands Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has your full forecast in the video above.