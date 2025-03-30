Alan Shoemaker: Red flag warnings in effect due to high winds

Windy conditions mean red flag warnings are in effect for parts of New Mexico through Monday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Breezy to windy conditions in combination with low relative humidity and rather dry fuels will result in a risk for rapid spread of any fires that develop.

Red flag warnings and fire weather watches are in effect for much of New Mexico Sunday and Monday because of dry and breezy conditions. Gusts up to 40 to 45 mph may occur.



Relatively similar conditions are expected through Monday before a stronger system approaches on Tuesday. This is the day of concern related to potential impacts as widespread strong winds in excess of sustained 30 mph will be common. This will also elevate the risk for rapid and significant wildfire growth.

Afternoon high temperatures will likely climb 10 to 15 degrees above average over eastern New Mexico on Tuesday before cooler air invades the region.

Models are suggesting a less active fire weather pattern across New Mexico for the latter portion of next week as a storm system moves into the southwest U.S., bringing some hope for added moisture and much needed precipitation.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has your full forecast in the video above.