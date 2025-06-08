Alan Shoemaker: Storm chances rise early in the week

After a hot and dry Sunday, storms are expected to move into central New Mexico with a good chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A few severe storms may produce large hail and damaging wind

gusts in eastern New Mexico Sunday.

Albuquerque will stay dry but see a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Much of southern New Mexico could see temperatures over 100 degrees.

Showers and storms will expand to central and some western areas of the state Monday through Wednesday. Localized heavy rainfall will increase the risk of flash flooding, particularly over recent burn scars and in urban areas.

A risk for severe storms will continue mainly across portions of eastern New Mexico. The best chances for rain in Albuquerque and much of central and northern New Mexico will be Monday or Tuesday.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has your full forecast in the video above.