Alan Shoemaker: Sunny Sunday will give way to windy week

After a couple of days of warm, dry conditions, high winds will whip back into New Mexico this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunshine and dry weather returned to most of New Mexico this weekend, with only a couple of showers and weak storms near the Colorado/New Mexico border Saturday.

In the northern mountains, higher flows will continue in rivers, creeks, arroyos, and low-water crossings through the weekend, especially along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Recent heavy snow will continue to melt with any additional rainfall on existing snowpack, intensifying the melt and runoff. Flood warnings are in effect for a small area of western Mora County and nearby areas of San Miguel County. Some small creeks and streams may come out of their banks.

Any showers and thunderstorms tonight will fade away, mostly over the northern mountains and providing more in the way of gusty and erratic winds than wetting rainfall.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be mainly dry and sunny with temperatures near 80 degrees in the afternoon in Albuquerque.

Temperatures will heat up Monday with southern New Mexico seeing highs in the 90s.

Dry and breezy-to-windy conditions return Tuesday through Wednesday. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph for western areas and the highlands on Tuesday, and then for the central mountains chain and adjacent eastern highlands and plains on Wednesday. Parts of western New Mexico and the lower Rio Grande valley will also see low humidity with an increased risk of rapid fire spread.