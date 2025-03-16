Alan Shoemaker: Tranquil Sunday gives way to windy week

Calmer conditions will disappear early in the week as more winds whip across the state, leading to elevated fire danger Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Expect milder and tranquil weather Sunday.

It will be even warmer on Monday with increasing southwest winds and the potential for rapid fire spread across eastern New Mexico. Another storm moves across northern New Mexico Tuesday.



Fire weather watches are in effect for parts of northeast New Mexico Monday and for most of the state on Tuesday.



Expect stronger to high winds across the forecast area along with the chance for some rain and mountain snow showers across far northern New Mexico. Rapid fire spread is possible across central and eastern New Mexico. Rain and snow could linger across far northeast New Mexico Tuesday night.

It will be cooler areawide Wednesday with gusty north and northwest winds along and east of the central mountain chain. Temperatures rebound to around to slightly above normal late in the week with some gusty winds and potential for rapid fire spread across eastern New Mexico Thursday and potentially expanding to some of central New Mexico Friday.