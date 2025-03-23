Alan Shoemaker: Warming trend heats up the state

Above-average temperatures will persist early this week, with dry conditions and light wind statewide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will cool 5 to 15 degrees on Sunday, especially in eastern New Mexico due to a weak cold front. After that, a warmer than normal trend will get underway while mostly dry conditions prevail.

Albuquerque could be close to 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Overall, wind speeds will trend lighter Monday through Wednesday with mostly light to moderately breezy conditions each afternoon, but wind speeds will increase late in the week.

Low chances for light rain showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive Thursday into Friday, mainly in southern and eastern areas, as a weak weather disturbance crosses New Mexico.

