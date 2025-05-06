Albuquerque city councilor calls for halt to fiber line permits

Numerous calls for damage has residents and city leaders seeking new oversight into ongoing installation process.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What’s the price of fast reliable internet? Busted sewer and gas lines, destroyed landscaping, and a mess in the streets and on sidewalks according to some people who live in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights.

Now, Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Champine is saying enough is enough.

“Numerous phone calls of complaints about the installation and the wake of chaos that they left afterward,” he said.

Champine introduced a resolution at the city council meeting Monday night that called for halting any new fiber optic installation permits from being approved for 90 days. The resolution stated, “Installation activities have proven to be highly disruptive to residents.”

“We’re going to put a hold on anything that isn’t started already,” he said. “So, if you’ve got a hole, we’re not going to tell you to stop and leave a hole sitting for 90 days.”

Champine said that break gives the companies a chance to fix the issues and meet with city leaders about how to move forward with less disruption.

Rio Rancho City Councilor Bob Tyler said they saw similar issues late last year with underground internet installation.

“It’s something we’re going to manage and work with and have open communication and dialogue between the residents and the installer and the city and it’s working well,” he said.

Tyler said he met with homeowners last week who had concerns about where digging would happen in their neighborhood.

“When they start to do the markings for all the lines — whether it’s sewer, water, power — they see all the paint in their yard, up in their rocks, and they think that’s where the installation is going to happen,” he said.

Instead, Tyler said most of the installation happens between the curb and the sidewalk. He also said it’s just growing pains. Rio Rancho city leaders don’t intend to pause any of the underground internet installation projects.

“The work needs to get done,” Tyler said. “We have all the underground infrastructure here, all of our lines are underground, so we need to do this and it’s for the benefit of the community.”

The Albuquerque City Council will vote on Champine’s resolution at its next meeting May 19. Whether you’re in Albuquerque or Rio Rancho, city councilors want to hear from anyone with issues regarding fiber optic installation in neighborhoods.