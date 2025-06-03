Albuquerque city councilor proposes renters’ rights ordinance

While Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn hasn't formally introduced the bill, she detailed what the proposal will entail.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A proposed city ordinance could give Albuquerque renters stronger rights and aims to make their homes a little cheaper.

The proposed ordinance would require landlords to be transparent about all costs and fees. It would also get rid of pet rent and require landlords to accept all types of payments with no fees for online payments.

While Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn hasn’t formally introduced the proposals, she says her bill is important as at least 44% of Albuquerque households are renters. Of those renters, she says half of them are rent-burdened, meaning they spend over 30% of their income on rent.

Other provisions of the Renter’s Empowerment and Neighborhood Transparency – RENT – Ordinance include:

“Require landlords to be upfront and clear about the rental application process, including what could disqualify someone, using plain language.”

“Create a fairer application process, where landlords must review applications in the order they’re received: first-come, first-served.”

“Hold landlords accountable if they don’t maintain rental properties. Renters may be eligible for relocation assistance if housing isn’t up to legal standards.”

“Require landlords to register their rentals with the City, including contact info and basic details about each unit.”