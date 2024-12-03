Albuquerque city councilors address mayor’s legislative priorities

Councilors ran through a list of priorities the mayor brought to council.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council addressed Mayor Tim Keller’s list of legislative priorities during their meeting Monday night.

Each priority focuses on moving the city forward in a safer direction. The list of priorities is long but city councilors broke it down to these key areas:

Crime

In terms of crimes involving guns, they’d like to see stronger penalties for having a gun while committing another crime, such as drug offenses. They also want to see new charges for shooting a gun in public.

Homelessness and housing

The focus is on investing more in Albuquerque’s Gateway system, converting more hotels and motels to housing and overhauling the city’s voucher system.

“We have all heard and know that there is a shortage of housing and a shortage of accessible housing. We know the opportunity in front to ensure we are providing support for individuals that are unhoused, as well as to encourage our inventory of available housing.”

City councilors approved the mayor’s priorities. Now, with one meeting left until the New Mexico Legislature convenes in January, they will go to work on carving out their priorities.