Albuquerque Garden Center set to celebrate 50th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tucked away between I-40, Lomas and the Los Altos Pool, the Albuquerque Garden Center is a bit of a hidden gem that is easy to miss.

Organizers know most New Mexicans have probably never heard of the garden center. Now, as they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary, they say it’s time to to step out into the sunshine.

“We are, unfortunately, the best kept secret in Albuquerque,” said Susan McCausland, the vice president on the Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs. “We are the only garden club that owns their own building for meetings, for events and for education and outreach to the community.”

Of course, it’s a space to flex those green thumbs.

“This is a demonstration garden that we try out different plants,” McCausland said.

McCausland said the Garden Center was built back in 1979 as a makeshift headquarter for the Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs. It’s an organization encompassing more than a dozen gardening groups across the metro.

“As I’d like to say, all of us love to talk dirt,” McCausland said, jokingly but seriously. “Albuquerque is very challenging. Our dirt, our waterfall, our humidity, the sun intensity – it all combines to make gardening a bit of a challenge. That’s why it’s nice to come together to talk to other people. What works and what doesn’t? What are you wasting your money on?”

They also have tips on gardening in the extreme heat.

“With the high temperatures, critical number one, get out in the morning, while it’s nice and cool. It’s dangerous for you to be out gardening at one o’clock in the afternoon,” McCausland said. “Watering in the middle of the day is not a good idea. Early morning, early evening – dusk time – would be the two prime spots to water. Also, your vegetable garden, believe it or not, the tomatoes might need some shade about three o’clock. So if you’re doing a vegetable garden, maybe perhaps do some shade structures,” McCausland said.

Organizers are inviting gardeners and garden lovers of all skill levels to their 50th anniversary celebration Friday evening. It will include a rededication ceremony.

“What we’re trying to do is let people know that the resources are available and we encourage you to come down. Gardening is good for the soul, whether it’s flowers, whether it’s cactus, whatever it is, it’s just fun to get your hands in the dirt and and work and see some all these beautiful creations that come out,” McCausland said.

The 50th anniversary celebration is free to the public. It is on Friday from 4:30-8:30 p.m.