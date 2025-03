The home opener is set for next Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Baseball season is back for the Albuquerque Isotopes as they’ll open their season Friday night on the road against the Sacramento River Cats.

The Isotopes’ home opener against the Salt Lake Bees is scheduled for Tuesday, kicking off a six-game homestand.

KOB 4 will be there Tuesday morning with a preview during our morning show.