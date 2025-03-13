Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller formally announces reelection bid

Mayor Tim Keller formally announced he will run for reelection this year and seek a third term serving Albuquerque.

Keller is seeking his third term as the mayor of Albuquerque. In a news release formally announcing his candidacy, he emphasized efforts to tackle crime, revitalize the city and deliver “last solutions to homelessness.”

“At City Hall, we are relentless problem solvers, tackling Albuquerque’s toughest challenges head-on every day. We hear your concerns about long-standing local issues, compounded by the turmoil from Washington, D.C. That’s why now, more than ever, Albuquerque needs an experienced fighter who will protect its future — and that’s why I’m running for reelection,” Keller stated.

Keller told KOB 4 in an interview that he intended to run. If he were reelected this fall, he would become the first mayor to win three consecutive terms in the current mayoral form of government that was formed in 1974.

Last week, former Bernalillo County Sheriff Darren White announced his candidacy in the 2025 mayoral race. White vowed to be a “proven leader,” “tough on crime” and a “champion for change.”

White was elected sheriff in 2002 and reelected in 2006. In 2009, then-Mayor Richard Berry appointed White to serve as the public safety director for the City of Albuquerque.

Retired Albuquerque fire chief Eddie Varela recently announced he was joining the race. Varela said he wants to restore public safety, rebuild trust in the government and revitalize the economy.

Albuquerque native Mayling Armijo threw her hat in the ring last month. She is focused on tackling crime. Her experience consists of working as economic development director for Bernalillo County, the deputy county manager for Sandoval County and with the New Mexico Economic Development Department, according to her campaign.

Eddy Aragon, who has run for mayor before, confirmed to KOB 4 he will run for mayor again this year.