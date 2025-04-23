Albuquerque police arrest 18-year-old for murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD detectives have arrested a suspect in a murder from April 2 in the parking lot of the Barelas Community Center.

Robert Rodriguez, 18, is charged with fatally shooting Michael Gallegos, also 18, during a reported drug deal. Phone data and social media messages were used to track Rodriguez’s movements that night.

Video surveillance then showed Rodriguez’s silver BMW sedan pull into the parking lot at 10:44 p.m. and then leave minutes later. Gallegos’ Dodger Charger was then spotted on video pulling up at 10:52 p.m. A man could be seen on the video approaching the Charger on foot, a shot was fired and the car accelerated and crashed into a curb on the north side of the parking lot.

Detectives used automated license plate readers to track the BMW from Rodriguez’s home to the community center and back.

Rodriguez has been charged with an open count of murder and additional felonies.