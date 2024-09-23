Albuquerque police arrest 2 for high-speed incidents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested two people accused of speeding through the city and away from officers trying to stop them this weekend.

Just after midnight Sunday, an Albuquerque police officer tried pulling someone over who was going west on Central near downtown. The officer said the driver was allegedly speeding in a purple Dodge Charger Hellcat and then crossed into an ART bus lane and ran a red light when the officer tried pulling him over.

According to police, Air Support tracked the car as it reached speeds of up to 140 mph on Interstate 40. The driver reportedly took the Carlisle exit and briefly stopped in the Whole Foods parking lot, which is when officers tried pulling them over.

Before they could, the driver sped off again. However, police used a tire deflation device. Although the driver kept going, running multiple red lights, they stopped at the Owl Cafe on Eubank.

Police arrested the driver and identified him as 21-year-old Brian Rosales. Rosales faces charges of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, evading or obstructing an officer, speeding (36 mph and over) “and various traffic violations.”

Also over the weekend, police arrested 20-year-old Isaac Suina. Suina is accused of speeding the wrong way down Central in a silver BMW east that had no lights on and no license plate. Police tried pulling him over at Central and Girard bur he allegedly sped away.

Eventually, Suina reportedly parked his car in the UNMH parking garage and hid under it. Officers found him and arrested him and detained a passenger in the vehicle.

Police found Suina with the vehicle’s keys and title, and a backpack believed to have a firearm inside. They also say he showed signs of intoxication and had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Suina now faces charges of DWI, aggravated fleeing and resisting/evading an officer.

Police also released an update on a crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

