Albuquerque police investigate deadly shooting in the Foothills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in the Foothills.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of someone being shot in an area of Copper Avenue, just west of Tramway Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a victim dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Details are limited. According to police, homicide detectives will be in the area for “the next several hours” to investigate.