ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department’s Homicide Unit has responded to a reported overnight death in the 500 block of Dean Dr. SW, near Tower and 98th Street.

Officers were initially dispatched to the home at 2 a.m. Sunday, where they located a person with at least one fatal gunshot wound. An investigation is now underway.

