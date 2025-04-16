Albuquerque police respond to multiple violent incidents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday marked a busy day for Albuquerque police in the area south of Interstate 40 and east of Interstate 25.

The first incident started near the intersection of Kathryn and Cardenas SE. A 911 caller stated that a group of teens had shot at a man and then fled the area. Police found the man and discovered he was not injured.

A follow-up call said the teens had been spotted, one armed with a gun, at a nearby apartment complex. Police located all three and took them into custody, charging a 15-year-old boy with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The firearm in his possession was discovered to have been stolen.

The second incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. near Rhode Island and Copper NE. Witnesses reported that a woman was battered and suffered multiple injuries. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. An early report that she was struck by a school bus was not accurate, according to an APD spokesperson.

The third incident began with reports of a domestic dispute just before 5 p.m. at a residence on Grove SE. As officers investigated, the suspect returned and fired several shots at the home. Officers then pursued the suspect in his vehicle, which finally crashed into a fence at Van Buren Middle School near the intersection of Southern and Alcazar SE, just east of Louisiana.

As officers advanced on the suspect, he rammed his vehicle into several police units. He was ultimately taken into custody and a firearm was found inside his vehicle.

