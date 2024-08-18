Albuquerque residents attend annual ‘State of the City’ address

Residents came to the BioPark on Saturday night to hear Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller give the annual address, with concerns of homelessness and housing top of mind.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Residents came to the BioPark for the annual “State of the City” address Saturday night.

The theme was “A Future Worth Fighting For,” alluded to by Albuquerque poet laureate Damien Flores.

“I look at the downtown lights once more and see a future worth fighting for.”

It was all ears on Flores. He has taken his poetry to the streets to spur inspiration within residents.

Many of them attended Saturday’s address on the future. But, we asked them what issues they wanted addressed now.

“Homelessness is my top of mind. I live very close to the International District. And I just turned a corner today and saw things that you shouldn’t see in our city,” Albuquerque resident Eileen Jessen said.

“Yeah, I think, you know, there is a significant issue with mental illness in the city and not having enough resources for our mentally-ill citizens,” another resident said.

Mayor Tim Keller acknowledged there are glaring problems.

“It’s easy to blame others. Most people just blame me so I get it when it can feel like there’s no way up for Albuquerque,” the mayor said.

There were some who did blame the mayor. Five people were escorted out after outbursts during his speech.

The city believes there are 5,000 homeless people in the metro. The mayor said the city is doubling down efforts for homeless outreach.

“We’re purchasing the San Mateo Inn and transforming that into the Youth Gateway for our unhoused teenagers. And we’re starting recovery Gateway, our first micro community for those experiencing homelessness and addiction. And lastly, there’s the family gateway,” he said.

He added the city also brought back the better way forward program; employing homeless people while giving them wrap around services.

Closing out his speech, the mayor highlighted the in-school Violence Intervention Program. Ceriyah Willmore, one of the first participants at West Mesa High School spoke about it.

“I just feel like, if you were really to stay to yourself, you know, don’t be out trying to impress other people. Just do you and you know always try to make yourself proud,” Wilmore said about completing the program and receiving her diploma.

Despite the issues, people said they’re hopeful for a better future.

“I don’t want our community to give up on each other,” one person said.