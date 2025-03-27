Alcove House to close for weeks at Bandelier National Monument

LOS ALAMOS, NM – Starting Monday, Bandelier National Monument will temporarily close the Alcove House as they begin flood debris removal in the area.

Part of the Cottonwood Overflow Parking Lot will also be closed during this time. They recommended visitors arrive to Bandelier before 9 am or after 3 pm to avoid parking lot congestion.

“At this time of year, it is very common for the parking lots in Frijoles Canyon to reach full capacity. When this happens, visitors are not permitted to enter and are asked to return later in the day,” a news release stated.

Work is expected to last up to five weeks.

The closure comes after flash flooding hit Frijoles Canyon on September 5. Data reportedly showed water levels rose to 5.74 feet. Normally, Frijoles Creek flows at about a foot.