Another day of sun Tuesday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Same song, different verse, it’s like a broken record – but we likely won’t see many broken records in terms of temperatures Tuesday.

That ridge of high-pressure is building into New Mexico from the west. We’ll see more sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Those temperatures will near record levels the rest of this week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: