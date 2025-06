VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — The work didn’t stop Monday morning for Valencia County fire crews as they responded to a brush fire with a structure near Los Lunas.

The Valencia County Fire Department first reported a fire near New Mexico Highway 47 and El Cerro Loop around 9 a.m. Monday.

According to the Fire Department, this fire isn’t related to the Desert Willow Complex Fire. It is the second structure fire Monday morning but crews have containment of the fire.

