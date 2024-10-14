The location, at Carlisle and Menaul, will close in mid-November.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another Walgreens in Albuquerque is set to close next month and this time it’s a location in the northeastern part of the city.

The location at Menaul and Carlisle will close Nov. 13. A sign at the location reads that they’re closing by that date. We reached out to Walgreens corporate reps to see why this location is closing but didn’t hear back.

Customers are frustrated with this.

“It’s just right there. So now we have to really travel a little bit longer. We’ll have to travel probably 15 minutes away as opposed to five or 10. That is a big like difference in traveling time,” customer Diamond Martinez said.

In late-September, Walgreens confirmed the Central and Eubank would close Nov. 6. A spokesperson told KOB 4 the company’s current pharmacy model is “not sustainable” and requires them to “approach the market differently.” They said closing stores based on profitability is a part of that.

Last year, the Walgreens at Central and San Mateo also closed.

MORE: