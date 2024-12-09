APD: 2 arrested after fight turns deadly at laundromat

A woman is accused of arguing with a group of teens and then allegedly coming back with her boyfriend who is accused of shooting and killing one of the teens.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people are facing charges for the alleged murder of a teenager outside of a laundromat in southeast Albuquerque.

According to investigators, it all started Saturday night with an argument between 39-year-old Jamel Coriz and three teens over the washing machines at the XXL Washers at San Mateo and Zuni. According to police, the fight turned physical and Coriz left.

Then, Coriz allegedly returned with her boyfriend, 39-year-old Oscar Orozco. Police said Orozco chased one of the teens into the parking lot and witnesses heard a gunshot.

Medics took a teenager to the hospital where they died.

Orozco and Coriz are now in jail, facing murder charges.