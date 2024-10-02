APD: Second suspect arrested for alleged murder of 19-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police said Tuesday they arrested the second suspect charged in connection with the alleged murder of a 19-year-old last month.

Trinasha McDaniel, 34, is behind bars now, accused of playing a role in the killing of Christian Aragon, 19, during an Aug. 24 argument over an ATV. Guillermo Muñoz Delgado, 29, also faces charges for it. Police arrested him last month.

Aragon and his friends were hanging out at a smoke shop near Central when McDaniel arrived with an ATV. Aragon expressed interest in buying the ATV and wanted to test drive it, which prompted an argument between McDaniel and an acquaintance.

According to police, Aragon and his friend helped start the ATV and Aragon took it for a ride. Then, when they say he didn’t come back with the SUV, McDaniel and some of her friends became upset and thought the teens were trying to steal the ATV.

That’s when a man, identified as Muñoz Delgado, allegedly pulled out a gun and forced Aragon’s friends to take him to where Aragon said the ATV broke down.

When they found Aragon, Muñoz Delgado allegedly pulled out the gun again. This time, though, Aragon’s friend started to fight with him over the gun. That’s when investigators say Muñoz Delgado fired a round, striking Aragon.

Aragon also reportedly had a gun and fired several rounds, striking Muñoz Delgado. Aragon later died of his wounds.

According to police, McDaniel picked up Aragon’s gun and ran from the scene.

Muñoz Delgado faces one count of murder with a firearm enhancement and three counts each of kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. McDaniel faces charges of kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Muñoz Delgado was already facing drug trafficking charges.