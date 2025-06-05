APD: 2 teen suspects charged with killing homeless man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two teenage suspects now face charges for allegedly shooting and killing a homeless man last month in northeast Albuquerque.

Joshua Curtis, 18, and Adrian Brown, 17, are now in custody facing charges for the murder of 23-year-old Christopher Sturluson.

Employees with the Albuquerque Community Safety Department found Sturluson dead inside of his tent the morning of May 1. His tent was in an arroyo along Carlisle Boulevard, just north of Montgomery Boulevard.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, detectives learned there were “several ShotSpotter activations” and calls for service late on April 30 and early on May 1:

Nine gunshots at 8:52 p.m.

One gunshot at 8:54 p.m.

Four gunshots at 10:17 p.m.

Two gunshots at 11:49 p.m.

According to APD, detectives also learned officers responded to the shots the night before. They reportedly interviewed Sturluson who said three people “started shooting directly this direction and then they shooting, running this way.” He then yelled at them to get away.

Detectives used surveillance video to identify Curtis and Brown. Brown allegedly said they often shot their guns in the arroyo.

“Detectives determined that Sturluson was likely shot during the gunshots fired just before midnight. Video showed two people, later identified as Curtis and Brown, walking just east of the tent about one minute before the shots were fired about 5-7 feet from the tent. Investigators linked casings from the scene to a gun that was recovered,” APD stated in a news release issued Thursday.

Curtis and Brown face charges of murder and shooting at or from an occupied dwelling and conspiracy charges. They also face charges of negligent use of a firearm and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person.

Prosecutors charged Curtis on May 22. Officers arrested him six days later.

Brown was already in custody when prosecutors charged him June 3.