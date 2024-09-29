APD: 3-vehicle crash leaves pedestrian dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a three vehicle-crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday evening in northeast Albuquerque.

APD’s Fatal Crash Team responded to a reported crash near San Pedro Drive and San Antonio Drive involving a pedestrian, a Toyota SUV, a Kia sedan and an unknown vehicle that they say drove off before police arrived.

An investigation determined that unknown vehicle hit a person while driving east on San Pedro, just east of San Antonio. The two other vehicles then struck that person but stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

Detectives are still investigating.

We’ll keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.