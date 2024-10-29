APD: 4 suspects arrested, over 700k fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives said they arrested four suspects and recovered over 700,000 fentanyl pills as a part of a recent drug bust in Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, detectives recovered 715,000 fentanyl pills, seven kilograms of cocaine and 12 firearms. They worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to also arrest four suspects.

APD identified two of the suspects as brothers Tomas and Joaquin Rubalcaba, the leaders of the Rubalcaba Drug Trafficking Organization. The DEA reportedly identified the organization as a source of illegal drugs in New Mexico since 2021.

“We can’t always talk about our narcotics investigations because they are so sensitive, but I want the public to know that local law enforcement is working closely with federal law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to attack the source of illegal drugs flowing into New Mexico,” APD Chief Harold Medina said.

Undercover detectives allegedly purchased cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth from the Rubalcaba brothers and others, including Humberto Gastelum and Frederick Chavey, over eight months this year. Then, detectives used the undercover purchases to build a case for search warrants for multiple premises throughout Bernalillo County.

Detectives searched Tomas Rubalcaba’s residence Wednesday and allegedly found three ounces of cocaine, three firearms and cash. They also allegedly found two firearms at his business, located at 7901 Ranchitos Loop, N.E., and about 50,000 fentanyl pills at his alleged stash house located at 7515 Via Cometa, S.W.

During a search of Joaquin Rubalcaba’s home at 10720 Central Park Dr., N.E., detectives said they found “about 660,000 fentanyl pills, around three kilograms of cocaine, and five firearms.” Police found two of the firearms were stolen.

Detectives on Wednesday also raided Gastelum’s home and did a search on Chavey. At Gastelum’s home, they allegedly found an ounce of cocaine and a firearm. During a search on Chavey, detectives allegedly found an ounce of cocaine, bulk cash, packaging material and four firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion to detain the Rubalcaba brothers, Gastelum and Chavey, pending a trial.