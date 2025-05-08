APD arrests homeless man for attempted robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers responding to calls of an attempted robbery discovered the suspect had been shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon near the Uptown Transit Center.

Witnesses said that an a homeless man, identified as Justyn McDaniel, was standing near the drive-up ATM outside the Nusenda Credit Union at 6501 Indian School Rd NE. McDaniel began to harass the people in line, demanding money. When confronted by two Nusenda employees, McDaniel punched one in the face.

McDaniel then jumped on the hood of a woman’s vehicle and when she wouldn’t give him any money, he kicked in her windshield. A person in line behind the woman pulled a gun and fired it in the air to scare McDaniel away. When that did not work and McDaniel approached another customer, that person shot the suspect in the leg.

Officers arrested McDaniel and transported him to a hospital. McDaniel has been charged with three felony counts.