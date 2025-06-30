APD: Blake’s Lotaburger employee arrested for deadly shooting at restaurant

Police accuse Christian Elycio of shooting Edward Nicholas around 10 times during a fight at the location on Rio Grande Boulevard.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested an employee at a Blake’s Lotaburger restaurant in Albuquerque for killing a man there Thursday night.

Investigators say Christian Elycio fired 10 shots at Edward Nicholas in the parking lot of the restaurant. It happened after a fight at the location on Rio Grande Boulevard, near Interstate 40.

Witnesses allegedly told the investigators the two men separated after an initial dispute. Then, the suspect’s uncle – the manager at Blake’s – reportedly went outside to tell Nicholas to leave the property. Surveillance video allegedly showed Nicholas walking away when Elycio shot him.

Elycio appeared in front of a judge on a murder charge. He is behind bars.

