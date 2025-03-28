APD Chief Harold Medina uncertain about retiring in December

KOB 4 learned a little more about Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina's retirement plans.

In the past, he told us he was looking to step down in December. But now, he’s saying he is not so sure.

Giuli: “Based on the timeline that you’ve told me personally before, this was your last session as chief?”

Medina: “You never know. You just don’t know what the future is going to bring. I mean, there’s so many unknowns, you know, we have a mayor’s race in the fall. I’m very happy with the structure I have now. I don’t know if I’d want to work for another mayor. Mayor Keller has let me run the police department, and regardless of what anybody says out there, crime is down, recruiting is up.”

Medina started his police career in 1995, and became APD chief in 2021.