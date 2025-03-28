APD chief weighs in on changes after legislative session

Almost a week removed from the regular session of the New Mexico Legislature, the Albuquerque Police Department is feeling the legislative wins and losses.

“Overall, there were some successes, and I think there’s still some conversations that need to be had,” APD Chief Harold Medina said.

Out of over 50 items on the Metro Crime Initiative priority list, legislators approved millions for some of the items, like expanding the state’s red flag law.

“By shortening time frames, by expanding it so that officers could file this. We’ve only increased the safety of residents of the state of New Mexico,” Medina said.

Another win? A new law allowing departments to upload DNA evidence into a national database from people who died before they could be charged.

“I can tell you that our biggest cases are going to be impacted. We’ll get some of the suspects in these because we’re going to be able to enter DNA,” Medina said.

APD also received millions of dollars for new technology, officer recruitment and behavioral health services.

“It’s not perfect, but we will get through this if we continue to communicate, advocate and work,” Medina said.

Stricter penalties for reckless driving and vehicular homicide didn’t quite get there.

“If we don’t get it this year, it’s automatically on there next year, and each year we educate more and more legislators about the importance of something,” Medina said. “Sometimes it’s taken us several bites at the apple before we get what we want, and we’ll continue to work on it.”

Medina also touched on not getting juvenile crime reform.

“There has to be initial consequences, and then based on that child, we need to carve out a path of success,” he said. “We have to build a system that is successful and part of that success is, yes, we release some individuals, but we release them into a program. We release them into resources.”

Mayor Tim Keller has a hand in developing the MCI list. He issued this statement on progress made with it during the legislative session:

“We appreciate the progress made during the session to tackle crime, including new laws targeting fentanyl trafficking, violent crime, and auto theft, along with tens of millions for behavioral health. Investments in crime-fighting technology and officer recruitment will help us continue to bring down crime in Albuquerque. We look forward to continuing to work with the legislature to make our state safer.”