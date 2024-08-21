APD chief’s new vehicle called into question at city council meeting

A councilor, who used to be a police officer, called into question the vehicle that Chief Harold Medina got after a crash earlier this year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A police officer turned Albuquerque city councilor is calling into a question a vehicle that the chief was able to purchase with taxpayer money.

“So 4×4, tow package, a sunroof, a premium sound system and aftermarket, 4×4 tires is needed for the chief of police of a city?”

Councilor Dan Champine asked the city’s chief administrative officer this and other pointed questions during Monday’s meeting. The questions surround a crash involving Chief Harold Medina back in February.

In February, Chief Medina wrecked his city truck when he ran a red light with his wife in the passenger seat. It happened after he said a fight ensued near them, with someone firing a gunshot.

The chief crashed into an innocent driver, destroying his vintage Ford Mustang and leaving him with serious injuries. The driver, Todd Perchert, is suing the city.

Months later, the chief is driving a nearly $100,000 vehicle.

“The vehicles that we purchase are based upon the need and the demand related to the positions that we have,” said Samantha Sengel, the city’s chief administrative officer.

Sengel said the new Ford Expedition the city bought for the chief was in line with other APD vehicles. She added the chief needed a replacement fast.

“When we purchased Medina’s vehicle, it was based upon the available vehicles with four-wheel drive and the available on the lot,” she said.

Regarding Councilor Champine’s question about the vehicle’s features, Sengel said the chief needs to be able to go anywhere, anytime.

“It was not the most expensive vehicle. Not that that is the parameter that we should be setting. But based upon the conditions, we want to ensure command staff and leadership are able to access any scene,” she said.

We reached out to APD for a statement or a comment about what happened Monday. We’re still waiting to hear back.