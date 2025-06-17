APD: Child in critical condition due to suspected abuse

The investigation is centered on a neighborhood near Paseo del Norte and Barstow in northeast Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque child is in critical condition at a local hospital Tuesday morning because of suspected abuse.

Police responded to a home Monday night on Krim Drive – in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood near Paseo del Norte and Barstow.

According to Albuquerque police, their Crimes Against Children Unit was conducting a child abuse investigation. They didn’t provide any additional details.