APD: Drivers killed in motorcycle crash with minivan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating after detectives say a motorcycle ran into the side of a minivan, killing both of the drivers.

Officers responded to the crash Monday at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of 98th St. and Rio Clara Ave S.W. Investigators found a minivan stopped at a stop sign on east Rio Clara Ave at 98th St. Then, as the minivan entered into the intersection, a southbound motorcycle hit the driver’s side door of the minivan.

Both drivers died.

The crash is currently under investigation.