APD investigates 2 deadly shootings overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating two deadly shootings overnight, each in different parts of the city.

APD homicide detectives first responded around midnight to a shooting on Española Street, near Zuni Road and Louisiana Boulevard in southeast Albuquerque. They found a woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex. She later died at the hospital.

Then, in the 5 a.m. hour, someone shot and killed a man at a Maverik gas station on Menaul Boulevard and University Boulevard, near the Big-I. Someone shot another person in the leg. That person is in the hospital now.

Detectives are still investigating. No one is in custody for either shooting, according to APD.