APD investigates 2 separate deadly shootings

Both homicides happened in southeast Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened over the weekend.

A shooting happened just before noon Sunday near Madeira Drive and Kathryn Avenue SE, close to the Sunport. According to APD, officers received a call about a man who had been shot. First responders tried to save him but he died at the scene.

It’s not clear if this is being investigated as a homicide.

The second shooting happened Saturday around 10 p.m. Officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

This happened around Cochiti Road SE in the International District.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.