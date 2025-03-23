APD investigates fatal shooting as justifiable homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting at a foothills apartment complex that left one 14-year-old boy dead Friday night.

A group of teens were involved in an apparent fight at the Sandia Vista apartment complex at 901 Tramway Blvd NE. The fight began downstairs before spreading to an upstairs apartment.

Someone threw a rock through an apartment window. The resident of that apartment drew his firearm and shot one of the teens. The man told detectives that his children were inside his apartment, and that he had verbally warned the teens that he had a gun as they entered.

The shooter was detained and questioned before later being released. Police said that while the shooting appears to be in self-defense, they will continue to investigate.

As of Sunday, no other suspects are in custody.