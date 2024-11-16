APD investigates hit-and-run crash involving electric scooter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck a person on an electric scooter Friday night near Central Ave and Broadway Blvd NE.

The scooter rider was left with severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

APD’s Fatal Crash Team responded to the incident at 10 p.m. Friday. The vehicle that fled the scene was reported to be a dark-colored sedan. It was driving north on Broadway when it passed through the intersection at Central and struck the scooter.

This remains an ongoing investigation.